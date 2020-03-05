City of Duluth Looks Into Increasing Number of Vacation Properties

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is taking a look at adding to the number of vacation homes in residential areas.

The planning commission is looking at increasing the number of permits from 60 to 100.

The cap on vacation home permits was set back in 2016 to keep the number of vacation homes in residential areas down. As housing is slowly growing in Duluth, the planning commission believes bumping the amount up to 100 would be fair.

“Duluth added about 460 new housing units last year. So the planning commission judged that an increase of about 40 of these units to the cap was an acceptable condition for 2020,” said deputy director of planning and development Adam Fulton.

The planning commission plans to bring the permit expansion proposal up at the Duluth City Council Meeting on March 23.