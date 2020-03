Cromwell-Wright Girls Dominate MIB to Win Section 7A Championship

The Cardinals snap the Rangers' nine-year streak of section titles.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team dominated Mountain Iron-Buhl 68-43 to win the Section 7A championship Thursday night at Romano Gym.

Taya Hakamaki led the Cardinals with 28 points to snap the Rangers’ nine-year streak of section titles. Cromwell-Wright now awaits the seeding announcement for the state tournament.