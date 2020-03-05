DTA Keeps Up With Daily Sanitizing As A Precaution For The Coronavirus

DULUTH, Minn. – City buses can be another top spot for getting a virus.

The Duluth Transit authority says they are continuing their daily practices to help keep their passengers healthy.

The DTA currently has a chain of more than 75 buses used for transportation services.

Every bus returned in the evening is thoroughly cleaned to help prevent the spread of any germs.

Areas touched by passengers such as handrails and seats are wiped down and sanitized with disinfectant.

The General Manager says even though the coronavirus has not hit the area, it is their duty to stay on top of their standard practices for the sake of their passengers.

“We want them to feel comfortable knowing we are taking care of the equipment they ride on so they feel safe and secure by taking the extra steps such as disinfecting and wiping down,” said General Manager Phil Pumphrey.

Signs from the CDC are also being posted on all DTA buses reminding passengers of healthy practices to help prevent the spread of any illnesses.