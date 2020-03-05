Duluth Marshall Girls Basketball Return to Section Title Game

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team got the win Wednesday night over Esko in the Section 7AA semi-finals to punch their ticket to the section title game for the second straight year.

The Hilltoppers will look for better results this time around, which would send them to the state tournament for the first time in 20 years.

“Just being there last year, I told them after the game that we’ll be back. It’s our first time being here. The lights were kind of bright. People were kind of nervous. But I told the girls last year that this is where we want to be and this is where we’re expected to be. It’s not a surprise,” head coach CJ Osuchukwu said.

Duluth Marshall will take on Pequot Lakes for the Section 7AA title. Tip-off for Friday’s game at Romano Gym is set for 7 p.m.