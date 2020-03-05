Duluth Police K9 Luna to Receive Donated Body Armor in Memory of K9 Haas

1/2 (K9 Luna)

2/2 (K9 Haas)

DULUTH, Minn. – A Massachusetts non-profit organization has donated a bullet and stab protective vest to the Duluth Police Department’s K9 Luna.

The non-profit organization that is donating the vest, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., says their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

K9 Luna’s vest will also be specially embroidered with the sentiment, “In memory of K9 Haas, Duluth Police Department, MN.”

K9 Haas was shot and killed in the line of duty during a domestic assault call in January 2019.

The Duluth Police Department says the vest is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00.