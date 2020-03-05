Duluth Tutor Focuses on Encouragement as She Teaches Kids in China

DULUTH, Minn. – The coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on many types of businesses and workers…especially those who have jobs with direct connection to certain parts of the world.

Kristina Winings has been teaching English online to kids in China for the past seven months through a program called VIPKid. She’s had a first-hand look at what children are going through halfway across the world are being impacted by the coronavirus.

It was during the period of Chinese new year when the coronavirus outbreak started, and Winings quickly experienced the change in her schedule.

“Our teaching schedules never went back to regular schedule. There was never anything that went back to normal. They were encouraging students to fight their cabin fever by signing up for classes,” she said.

She could immediately see changes in the temperament of her students.

“There’s sometimes sadness that starts off in our lessons. I’ll say, Hi, how are you? Sad. Why are you sad? I miss my friends,” said Winings.

Curriculum with lessons about school can be harder for the kids. Those lessons remind them of what life was like before the virus.

“There’s specific lessons in our curriculum that deal with, I go to school. I went from school to the store. I play with my friends at school and those lessons are so hard to teach because they just immediately get sad. So I have to try to do the best I can to encourage them and comfort them,” said Winings.

During this time, Winings says its about keeping her schedule open so she can make herself available to be an encouragement to kids struggling through the process.

“I think the students know, they know that we care about them, and so I think just being here as a teacher and having my schedule open for them to schedule with me is an awesome thing for their life because they have me as a regular distraction,” she said.

Winings teaches class from 5 to 7 a.m. every week day.

