Fire Damages Garage Units at Highland Village Apartments

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth fire crews responded to reports of a garage fire at the Highland Village Apartments Wednesday night.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, firefighters arriving on the scene around 8:00 p.m. found a 24-unit garage with heavy smoke.

Fire damage was confined to two garage units with damage to contents estimated at around $30,000.

Initial loss estimates to the garage are estimated at $60,000.

There were no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.