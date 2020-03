Fire Destroys Multiple Garage Units

DULUTH, Minn. – Just after 8 last night, a fire ripped through two garage units at the Highland Village Apartments just off Central Entrance.

At this hour, authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, which caused 90 thousand dollars in damages.

There were no injuries reporting in all of this, as the apartments are detached from the garage.