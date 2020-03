Hermantown Girls Basketball Win Thriller to Capture Section 7AAA Title

The Hawks won their first section title since 2006.

DULUTH, Minn. – Elly Schmitz finished with 17 points as the Hermantown girls basketball team won a close one against Hibbing 45-43 Thursday night in the Section 7AAA championship game.

The Hawks capture their first section title since 2006 as they await their seeding assignment for the state tournament.