Hundreds of Kids Attend Dr. Seuss Celebration at UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Beloved author Dr. Seuss’s birthday falls in March and Thursday, UWS students and Twin Ports families celebrated the author with fun games geared towards getting the community involved at the Jim Dan Hill Library.

Some activities included an obstacle course, a cat in the hat, and ring toss, all Dr. Seuss themed.

Kids and their families were even given a free Dr. Seuss book to help foster a love of reading.

UWS students from teachers to veterans to nontraditional students used grants to help put on the event and show kids reading is fun.

“It’s an amazing way to go somewhere else, I know one of our stations is oh the places you’ll go reading totally helps you do that and it’s such an essential skill but it’s a really important pastime,” said Kaitlyn Rigstad, the president of the Future Teachers Association at UWS.

The free event encourages families to play together and have fun.

It also allows kids to interact with future teachers who could be in their classrooms one day.

Parents were echoing about how important reading is for their kids.

“It’s a great way for my son and I to interact together to read it’s fun seeing him turn the pages and it’s a great way for him to learn words and just a calm activity you can do anywhere, ti’s really portable which is nice,” said Megan Meyer, a parent at the event.