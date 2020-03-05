Juried Art Exhibit Held at UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Students at UWS today got a chance to put their art on display for everyone to see.

The annual Juried Art Exhibit at the Kruk Gallery showcased over 30 pieces of artwork from 30 different students. Students of every major were able to submit their art. UWS alumni Natalie Rude, who is a currently an artist in Duluth is helping with this year’s galley.

Organizers tell us this is a great opportunity for students to display their art and get feedback from the public.

“They have work that is properly framed and properly lit and informed by other art of similar caliber,” said UWS Art Instructor Anne Dugan.

The closing ceremony for the Juried Art Exhibition will be on March 28. And Rude will select her top three artworks and honorable mentions as well.