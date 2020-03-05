Pence Pledges to ‘Lean Into’ Fight Against Coronavirus

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is pledging that federal officials will “lean into” the fight against the new coronavirus.

The vice president commented from Minnesota, where he visited with a leading maker of masks being used to stem the spread of the virus.

He spoke after meeting with 3M CEO Mike Roman and Minnesota Gov. Tom Walz at the company’s headquarters just outside Minneapolis.

Pence asked Americans to help by refraining from buying masks unless they are sick.

Pence will later head to Washington State where the Seattle area has had at least 70 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.