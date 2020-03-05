Social Gathering Inspires Young Women To Enter STEM Fields

DULUTH, Minn. – A few hundred young girls from area high schools were at the DECC to be encouraged to enter the STEM fields.

The social gathering gave the young women a chance to hear from other female leaders working in science and engineering.

They also learned the best ways to overcome obstacles they may face while embarking in a career in STEM.

The organizer believes this event will help inspire young women interested in STEM to follow their dreams.

“Being in robotics really pushes people to get out of their comfort zone. To hear from women leaders already who have gone through similar experiences and get advice from them will really boost their confidence and inspires them to continue on,” said

This event is in coordination with the FIRST Robotics Regional Competition which runs through this weekend.