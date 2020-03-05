Social Justice Social Bridges Generational Gap

DULUTH, Minn.– An event called the Social Justice Social” was held at the Zeitgeist Theater tonight to try and get young adults more active in social justice causes and organizations.

The social was put on by the Duluth NAACP and included food, prizes, and networking opportunities.

Organizers say they hope to use the social justice social to open the door and bring all ages together.

“I just want to make it easier for the next folks who are coming in this age range to be like ‘okay, just because there’s folks here that are older than you doesn’t mean that you can’t contribute and that you don’t have a place here in social justice based movements,’” said 2nd VP Of Duluth NAACP Terresa Moses.

This was the first of four socials for the year. The next one is coming up in May.