St. Luke’s Partners with Duluth Airport Authority for Ways to Combat Sickness

Local organizations throughout the city are doing their best to combat the coronavirus.

DULUTH, Minn. – Local organizations throughout the city are doing their best to combat the coronavirus…

The Duluth Airport has partnered with St. Luke’s in providing handsanitizer and wipes to traveling customers…

Those organizations are encouraging customers to clean their seating area with the wipes, along with arm rests, tray tables and seat pockets. They also want travelers to wash or sanitize their hands before meals and after their flights.

“That just really is our standard regardless. It’s obviously highlighted right now with what’s in the media and what’s happening. I mean, it’s just our daily standard. These are our practices. Just as a public facility with a lot of traffic moving through it,” said Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications and Marketing at Duluth Airport Authority.

Baskets of handsanitizers and wipes are at every gate in the airport. About five hundred people come in and through the airport every day.