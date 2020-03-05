UMD Men’s Hockey to Close Out Regular Season Against St. Cloud State

The Bulldogs will play their final series of the regular season at home against the Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn. – And just like that, the UMD men’s hockey season is coming to a close. And what better way to wrap up the regular season than at home against a rival.

The Bulldogs will welcome St. Cloud State in their final series of the regular season. UMD wants to forget about the last time they faced the Huskies as the Bulldogs were swept on the road and held to just one goal in both games.

“Playing on that big rink is tough and I think we just didn’t adjust to that the right way. Like I said, I got to give them credit. They’re a really skilled hockey team. But it’s a different story coming into our building and playing the way we’re playing right now,” senior defenseman Nick Wolff said.

“It’s a tough time of the year to get really upset with your team. We had to regroup and I thought we’ve done that pretty well since. I think we’ve seen a different St. Cloud team in January. I think we’re going to see a better St. Cloud team here in March,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game at Amsoil Arena is set for just after 7 p.m.