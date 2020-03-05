Overnight Crash Results in Power Outages
The lone male driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday night police responded to a crash on the 1200 block of West 1st street in Duluth.
At the scene, officers found an SUV had rolled onto its side and crashed into a power line.
This resulted in a loss of power to a number of residents in the area.
The lone male driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
No other injuries were reported.