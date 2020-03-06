CHUM Executive Director Announces Plans to Retire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Executive Director of CHUM announced Friday that she is retiring at the end of the year.

Lee Stuart has served as the Executive Director since April 2013.

She says she will retire on December 31, 2020.

“It has been my privilege and joy to serve as Executive Director of CHUM; the time has come to hand that privilege over to someone who can take CHUM on the next stage of its journey”, Stuart said.

Under Stuart’s leadership, CHUM says they are in the strongest financial shape ever to meet the changing world of homelessness and poverty in our region.

The CHUM Board of Directors says they hope to have a new director in place by November 2020.

The board says they will search for candidates both inside the organization and in the broader community.