Coaches Corner: Glen Drexler

For this week's segment, we hear from the head coach of the UWS track and field team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we chat with Wisconsin-Superior track and field head coach Glen Drexler after his men’s team captured their fourth straight UMAC championship. Next up for the Yellowjackets is the final qualifying event for nationals: the Pointer Qualifiers.