Coronavirus Impacting Local Fishing Gear Inventories

Marine General usually receives four truckloads of kayaks a year and this year they will only be getting two.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Coronavirus is having far-reaching effects on businesses including the local fishing industry.

Marine General in Duluth’s owner, Russ Francisco, tells Fox 21 that because of disruptions in the supply chains in Channa caused by COVID-19 the store will see fewer shipments of their usual summer products.

Marine General usually receives four truckloads of kayaks a year and this year they will only be getting two.

Francisco says the open water season is starting early this year due to warmer weather so they are scrambling to get the summer gear on the shelves.

After the beginning-of-season rush, some items might be tough to get.

“Before we’re done summer will be a heartbreaker for a lot of people because this second stack of kayaks this second batch of skis aren’t coming they aren’t going to be here in time for our summer, maybe down south but for us, we are going to get one big load and that’ll be it for the season,” says Francisco.

He also says that he is working to buy goods from other dealers and is networking around the US to get the gear they need.

Francisco also suggests that if there are summer marine items that people absolutely need, to buy them early.