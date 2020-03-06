Cougars Come to Lake Superior Zoo

Brothers and Sister Cougar Duo Raised by Zookeepers Get New Habitat

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Zoo will open their first ever cougar exhibit Saturday.

Two cougars, a brother named Tacoma and sister named Olympia who were orphaned last year and raised by Zookeepers will occupy the new habitat, right next to the upcoming Bear Country Exhibit.

“These guys actually haven’t seen a whole lot of people come through, they’ve been kind of housed in an off area part of the zoo so they’re actually really excited about seeing people they’re coming right up to the fence, really wanna check out all the little kids,” said Zookeeper Lizzy Larson.

Zoo officials say the opening of the new Bear Country Exhibit is also coming, “beary soon”.