Couponing Class Shows How to Shop Smart

DULUTH, Minn,– Everybody wants to try and save on their grocery bill. A class in Duluth gives them an opportunity to do just that.

Kenwood Lutheran Church put on the annual class in honor of national food share month.

Those attending learned tips and tricks on saving money at the grocery store and being able to make their dollar go a little farther. Tips included coupon stacking and knowing the right time to buy food so you can stock up on the best deals.

“so what you do when you take a class like this is you learn how to buy food and when to buy food because grocery stores are cyclical,” said instructor Joy Michalicek.

Kenwood Lutheran Church is also encouraging donations for food or money all this month. Those will go to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.