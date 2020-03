CSS Women’s Hockey Advance to NCHA Slaats Cup Championship Game

The Saints got a shutout win over Lake Forest in the semi-finals.

ADRIAN, Mich. – Rachel Anderson and Greta Nundahl score in the second period and Lexi Thomeczek finished with a 45-save shutout as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team blanked Lake Forest 2-0 Friday afternoon in the NCHA Slaats Cup Semi-finals.

The Saints move on to the championship game Saturday to face Adrian. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. central time.