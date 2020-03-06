Health Officials Confirm First Case of Coronavirus in Minnesota

(FOX 9) – Minnesota health officials have confirmed the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Minnesota.

In a release, officials say the case is an older adult in Ramsey County who recently was on a cruise ship with another passenger who had the illness.

The Minnesota patient began to develop symptoms on February 25 and sought health care on Thursday. Samples were tested on Friday and came back positive but the Department of Health is waiting on CDC confirmation.

Gov. Walz and health leaders are expected to speak around 4 p.m. with more information on the case.

MDH is reminding Minnesotans to take the following steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections: