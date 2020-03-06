Hermantown Boys Top St. Cloud Cathedral, Advance to State Championship Game

The Hawks are back in the state championship game for the first time since 2017.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team jumped out to a three-goal lead and were able to hold on until the end as they top St. Cloud Cathedral 6-2 in the Class A state semi-finals Friday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

Cole Antcliff, Blake Biondi, Cayden Sunde, Joey Pierce, Ethan Lund and Zach Kilen would score for the Hawks as they move on to the Class A state championship game Saturday at noon. They will face the winner of the other semi-final between Warroad and Mahtomedi.