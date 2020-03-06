Hilltoppers Girls Basketball Defeats Patriots to Win Section 7AA Title

DULUTH, Minn. – Grace Kirk finished with 33 points as she led the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team past Pequot Lakes 79-63 to win the section 7AA title.

Gianna Kneepkens finished with 24 points as the Hilltoppers are headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2000. Duluth Marshall now awaits the class AA seeding which is set to come out this weekend.