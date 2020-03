It’s National Oreo Day!

Two women compete in the Minute to Win It Oreo challenge.

In honor of the special occasion, we put two lucky ladies to the test to find out who loves the delicious treat the most.

With one minute on the clock, both were tasked with getting America’s favorite cookie from their forehead and into their month.

But the catch is, they could only use facial gestures.

Check out the video above to find out how they did.