New Hotel Could Come to East Hillside

Hotel would serve students, hospital workers, construction workers.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new short-term stay hotel could be coming to Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood.

Developer Nick Christensen wants to convert the old commercial building at 808 Second Street into a 6-unit hotel for students, hospital employees, and construction workers to stay in, while they find a place to live nearby.

“People will come form out of area to do internships. whether it be for finalizing schooling or just to get a different opportunity in their career path, this provides fully furnished places to stay so again if you’re coming in for only 3 months, this is gonna offer them an opportunity for a short stay,” Christensen said.

His proposal will be voted on by the planning committee at their meeting next Tuesday. If it isn’t approved, they will convert the building into apartments.