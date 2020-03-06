Portion of Shamrock Shake Sales to Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

From March 6 - 17, 25 Cents From Each Shamrock Shake Sale will Benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities in Upper Midwest

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a type of March madness with a minty twist all for a good cause.

The shamrock shakes are back at local McDonald’s restaurants, and now you can help those in need by simply purchasing one.

From March 6 – 17, more than 230 participating restaurants in Minnesota, western Wisconsin, and Ironwood, Michigan will donate 25 cents of each Shamrock

Shake purchased to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest and The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.

Have you ever wondered how this charity began?

In 1974, Philadelphia Eagles football player Fred Hill and his wife had a young daughter with leukemia.

When the Hills brought their little girl to the hospital, they met other families and realized that those from outside of the Philadelphia area had to spend their money staying in hotels while their children were hospitalized.

The Hills spoke with doctors and administrators, and eventually Philadelphia McDonald’s owner/operators learned of the idea to build a facility for families.

The operators were happy to help finance the project—and knew that proceeds from Shamrock Shake sales would raise significant funds.

That’s how the very first Ronald McDonald House was built—and named.

Click here for more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities.