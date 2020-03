Prep Boys Basketball: Tigers, Hawks Advance to Section 7AAA Title Game

Princeton knocked off Grand Rapids while Hermantown held off Hibbing in the semi-finals.

DULUTH, Minn. – The top seeds would prevail as Princeton defeated Grand Rapids 77-66 and Hermantown held off Hibbing 66-58 Friday night in the Section 7AAA semi-finals.

The Tigers and Hawks will now faceoff in the section championship game Thursday night at Duluth East High School. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.