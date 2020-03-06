Robotics Competition Brings More Than 100 High School Teams to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A major robotics competition filled the DECC from March 5th through March 7th.

The event features more than a hundred high school teams from around the Midwest who have built their own robots for the competition.

Among them is Duluth’s sister city of Vaxjo, Sweden.

Those participating said even though they traveled a great distance, it’s well worth it because of the camaraderie they build with the Northland teams.

“This event is amazing. To see how people you don’t know get along and get together, if they have a problem, you know some can come and help, it’s amazing, it really is,” said Tuva Gunnarsson of the Swedish robotics team.