Rookie Basketball Association Celebrates 32nd Season

This season, 511 kids, 98 volunteer coaches, and 52 teams made up the association in its biggest year yet.

DULUTH, Minn. – Young basketball players and their families gathered at Denfeld High School to celebrate the 32nd season of the Salvation Army’s Rookie Basketball Association.

Last year, the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association merged with the Rookie Basketball Association.

They did this so kids could have a consistent team and path in basketball from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“I think if we can provide opportunities for kids to have an out maybe they’re not good in school maybe their home life isn’t great…but if you can put a ball in their hand and all of a sudden they feel alive if we can provide that opportunity in a positive environment for that to develop and grow that’s where our goal is,” said Kris Mallett, the coordinator of the Rookie Basketball Association.

The Rookie Basketball Association has summer clinics for grades K-6th.