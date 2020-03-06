SilverSneakers: Active Older Adults Slide into Exercise at the Superior YMCA

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — In this weeks Active Adventures Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot heads to a YMCA class with the SilverSneakers! This a group of 65+ year olds working out together to keep their bodies healthy. They focus on stretching, warm ups, exercises, a yoga cool down and more! Increasing flexibility and helping with balance to prevent falls, the class builds your core muscles and more that can help with everyday activities. The best part, SilverSneakers is a socially-oriented class where you will make friends and share laughs.

See how Fox’21 Brittney Merlot and Brett Scott did in the class!

LOCATION: 9 N 21st St, Superior, WI 54880

CONTACT: (715) 392-5611

