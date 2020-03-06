St. Louis County Launches COVID-19 Webpage, Information Phone Line

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County announced on Friday that it has launched an information phone line and web page to help people access up-to-date information about COVID-19.

“We want people to be informed so they can make educated decisions about how best to prepare and protect themselves and those around them,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director. “While COVID-19 is a new virus, and there are many unknowns, it is not a reason to panic.”

The webpage can be found here and provides links to resources such as the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control as well as tips about how to keep you and your family safe.

The phone number is 218-625-3600. Public health professionals will answer and return calls during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

For more information, you can visit stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19.