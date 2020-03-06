UMD Men’s Hockey Take Down St. Cloud State at Home

A three-goal third period would be the difference as the Bulldogs knocked off the Huskies at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – Cole Koepke would score twice in the third period as the UMD men’s hockey team knocked off St. Cloud State 4-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Quinn Olson and Kobe Bender also scored for the Bulldogs, while Hunter Shepard finished with 22 saves on the night. UMD will look to sweep the season finale Saturday night with a chance to claim a share of the NCHC regular season championship.