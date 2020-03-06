UMD Student’s Spring Break Impacted by Coronavirus Concerns

DULUTH, Minn.– With the calendar moving to March, college students everywhere are ready to enjoy their week off for spring break. But travel concerns because of the coronavirus are getting in the way.

Students had their final day of classes before break today while others have left already to see family or go on vacation. This comes as the number of states with coronavirus now sits at 21. Popular states to visit over spring break like Florida and Texas have confirmed cases. While students at UMD still plan to travel, coronavirus is still a concern.

“It makes me a little bit nervous but mostly my plan is just to try and take some precautions like hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes onto the plane with me so that I can make sure that I’m taking steps to make it as clean a trip as possible,” said UMD student Samantha Rawn.

Some students have even had conversations about cancelling their trips because of coronavirus fears.

“Some of my friends I’m traveling with got a little bit concerned but not to a very extent degree I would say.” said UMD student Natalie Shea.

If you are going to travel inside the us. The CDC has some tips. Common practices like washing your hands or using hand sanitizer is recommended. Also avoiding contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick. And when you do get back from wherever you visit, you should pay close attention to your health for the next couple weeks.

After these students get their time off. Classes at UMD will get going again on March 16.