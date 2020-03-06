UMD Women’s Hockey to Meet Wisconsin in Final Faceoff Semi-Finals

Puck drop for Saturday's game at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis is set for 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team have made it to the Final Faceoff of the WCHA playoffs. But they’ll have a tall task in the semi-finals as the Bulldogs will take on Wisconsin, a team they were able to tie with just two weeks ago.

“We understand now it’s playoff hockey and it’s a different scenario. This is the biggest game of the year. We’re confident. We know it’s going to be hard work. Wisconsin is a really good hockey team and so are we,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

