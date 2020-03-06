West Duluth Neighborhood Road Is Being Used As An Illegal Trash Dump Site

"This has been going on for a long time. This is nothing new," said Duluth City Councilor Derek Medved.

The few pieces of trash that currently sit on 108th Avenue in West Duluth is nothing compared to what is usually dumped.

Now that the city is looking to taking action, residents are hoping the change will come.

“I’ve lived here my whole life and there has been dumping for 40 years now,” said resident Keith Hinnenkemp.

Everything from couches to mattresses are dumped along this small road.

Residents say its a weekly thing.

The City of Duluth recently paid between $600-800 to have the trash removed, but within a few days more was dumped back on the street.

“People are more brazen now. Instead of dumping down the ditch they are dropping it right in the road,” said Hinnenkemp.

Duluth City Councilors Derek Medved and Janet Kennedy have teamed up to provide a solution.

They are proposing to have a portion of 108th Avenue West to be temporarily closed.

“We’ve found many times there are some disturbing things that do happen on 108th.”

Within the last year, a Winnebago camper was lit on fire and left to burn.

Most recently a few coyotes were killed, skinned, and dumped on the road.

Medved says he believes the temporary closure is the right move.

He would like to eventually reopen it with different guidelines, but it will take support from the city.

“How can we reallocate some money maybe to pertain to street lights, cameras or whatever it may be, but that conversation will have to be had during this temporary closure in my mind.

Many residents believe people will continue to dump where ever there is an opportunity.

“It cost so much money and some people just can’t afford to do it, other people I just think it’s laziness,” said Hinnenkemp.

But they also agree the closure is a step closer to solving this problem.

The proposal is expected to go before the Duluth City Council on Monday.

In the meantime, residents are asked to keep their eyes open and report any illegal dumping.