Wild State Cider Hosts Adult Spelling Bee

DULUTH, Minn.– Tonight, people got a chance to do something many haven’t done since high school.

At the adult spelling bee at Wild State Cider contestants wrote out words on paper. The top 20 spellers got to advance to the next round. Later rounds had people standing up and spelling the words out loud.

The top speller got a generous cider allowance from Wild State. Other prizes were also given out along the way.

“I was just thinking about game shows and things that I’ve done before and went back to middle school and that’s the last time i did a spelling bee,” said wild state cider co-owner Adam Ruhland. “We thought, ‘Why don’t we try and do this with adults here in the taproom?’”

Wild state cider tells us that they hope to do another spelling bee event in the future.