2nd Annual Carlton County Food Fair Attracts Hundreds

The fair had 30 vendors including food preservers, bakers, and farmers.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Hundreds of people learned about local food at the Carlton County Food Fair at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College.

The fair had 30 vendors including food preservers, bakers, and farmers.

Those at the fair were able to learn how local food is made and preserved through the winter months.

There were even things like wild rice cupcakes, baklava, and fresh-baked bread.

“We’re so excited that people can come out and learn about what’s going on with local food here in Carlton County we have literally dozens of farms that are right in this area and they sell everything from meat, chickens, eggs, vegetables, fruit, just about anything,” said Ali Bilden Camps, executive director of the United Way.

After this year’s success, organizers say they are already looking forward to next year’s food fair.