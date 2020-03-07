China Sees Fewest Coronavirus Cases Since Count Began

BEIJING (AP) – China says it has recorded 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the lowest level since it began publishing nationwide figures on Jan 20.

Another 27 deaths were reported in the Sunday morning count, bringing the total to 3,097 since the virus was first detected in December in the city of Wuhan, which still accounts for the bulk of cases and deaths.

The Health Ministry says a total of 80,695 infections have been recorded in the outbreak, with 20,533 patients still in treatment.