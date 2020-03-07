Free Solar Energy Workshop Held in West Duluth

Families learned about renewable energy at the Family Freedom Center.

DULUTH, Minn.- Families learned more about renewable energy at a free Solar Workshop at the Family Freedom Center

The workshop featured informational booths with training and job opportunities in renewable energy. There were also interactive solar-based games for kids.

According to organizers, renewable energy is the right way to go in the Northland.

“The interesting thing about renewable energy and sort of what we call the solar revolution is the fact that renewable energy is a cleaner form of energy, we want more development in that,” said co-organizer Rachel Wagner.

“It’s also as I said earlier a faster growing economic sector than many other economic sectors in Duluth, in Northern Minnesota, in the state as a whole.”

The event featured a keynote speaker who founded the solar-based kids summer camp program Just ‘B’ Solar.

He stressed the importance of bringing access to renewable energy to low-income communities and communities of color.

“It shouldn’t be to where you have to be able to afford to go green I think everyone should be able to participate in it,” Keith Dent said, “you would think that those that are poverty or low income should have more access to these types of resources.”

Another Solar Energy Workshop will be held Saturday March 14 at the American Indian Community Housing Organization in Downtown Duluth.