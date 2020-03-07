Fully Functional Forumla Race Car Built by Students at UMD

Students spent the past year putting together a new car from scratch.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday the Bulldog Racing Club at UMD unveiled their 2020 race car, that they’ve been building completely from scratch.

While in years past they would recycle concepts from the year before, the fully functional formula race car was completely redesigned this year.

A job for a unique, tightly-knit team of mechanical engineering students with a love of automobiles.

“I will be honest with you it’s very hard and can be really tedious at times,” said Suspension Lead Ahmed Hassan. “You really have to love cars, you really gotta be patient, you really gotta understand the type of problems you’re gonna deal with. And so that’s just the nature of the beast really.”

The team was broken up into different groups working on different aspects of the car from the body, to suspension, to the engine.

They all had to come together to build the machine, that they say should reach speeds over 83 mph.

“For this revision what we ended up doing was we changed the frame, we added aerodynamics, a completely redesigned body and arrow on the car,” Captain Matthew Semaan said.

“We took an engine from Polaris that they should not be turbo charged because their labs had very bad results with it, and turbo charged it, and got the system to work.”

All the students spent about 40 hours a week working on the car this past year in addition to their regular coursework.

The car will be raced in the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers North Competition at the Jukasa Speedway in Ontario, Canada in May.