Prep Boys Basketball: Eskomos, Hilltoppers, Blue Devils, Pioneers Advance to Section 7AA Semifinals

Esko will play Duluth Marshall and Virginia will play Pierz in the section 7AA semifinals on Wednesday at Romano Gym.
DULUTH, Minn. – Romano Gym was home to the section 7AA quarterfinals on Saturday which saw a few upsets and four teams advance to the semifinals.

Top-seed Esko had no trouble with Pequot Lakes, getting the 68-47 win behind 25 points from senior Payton Wefel. The Eskomos will play Duluth Marshall in the semifinals, who pulled off the 56-53 upset over Greenway.

In the other half of the bracket, Pierz pulled away in the second half to upset Moose Lake-Willow River 78-65. The Pioneers will play Virginia, who used a big second half to top Proctor 43-48.

The semifinals will take place on Wednesday at Romano Gym, with Virginia-Pierz set top tip-off at 5:45 p.m. and Esko-Duluth Marshall set for 7:15 p.m.

