Spirit Mountain Busy During Warm Weather

Some skiers say it is easier to try new tricks in the weather because when they fall the snow is soft to land on.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the 50-degree temperatures on Saturday people were hitting the slopes taking advantage of the weather.

Spirit Mountain was busy with hundreds of people enjoying the warm temperatures, most were skiing and snowboarding in just sweatshirts and pullovers.

There were lots of people using the terrain parks enjoying the jumps.

Some skiers say it is easier to try new tricks in the weather because when they fall the snow is soft to land on.

They also tell Fox 21 that despite the warm snow, which can be slow, they are still getting lots of speed.

“For me it’s been pretty good I don’t wax my skis a lot but it’s still been really nice and like I was here on Thursday and my gloves were frozen and today they’re soaking wet,” said Tae and Lane, 11-year-old skiers.

Spirit Mountain staff say they have plenty of snow right now so they are still going strong over there.