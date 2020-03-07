UMD Men’s Hockey Sweeps Huskies, Earn No. 2 Seed for NCHC Playoffs

Justin Richards and Koby Bender each scored twice while Dylan Samberg finished with four assists.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team took care of business on Saturday night, getting the 6-1 win over St. Cloud State to sweep the series. North Dakota defeated Omaha, making the Bulldogs runner-ups in the conference standings for the third time in four years in giving them the No. 2 seed for the NCHC playoffs.

Justin Richards and Koby Bender each scored twice, while Kobe Roth and Luke Loheit scored a goal each. Dylan Samberg finished with four assists while Ben Almquist recorded his first collegiate point on an assist on Loheit’s goal. Hunter Shepard finished with 29 saves on his senior night.

UMD ends the regular season 22-10-2 (17-5-2 NCHC) and will host Miami in the NCHC quarterfinals next weekend. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m. from AMSOIL Arena.