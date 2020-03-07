UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to Wisconsin in WCHA Final Face-Off Semifinals

The Bulldogs end the year 18-12-6.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The No. 8 and 4-seed Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team battled with No. 2 and 1-seed Wisconsin but was unable to do enough offensively, as the Badgers got the 4-1 win in the WCHA Final Face-Off semifinals.

Sydney Brodt scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs to tie the game at 1 midway through the first. The Badgers went on to score three unanswered to seal the win and send them to the WCHA Final Face-Off championship.

Maddie Rooney finished with 26 saves while Lizi Norton and Maggie Flaherty each tallied an assist on Brodt’s goal.

UMD ends the year 18-12-6, tying a program record for most ties in a season. This was the final game of the careers for Brodt, Rooney, Jayln Elmes, Ryleigh Houston and Brooklynn Schugel.