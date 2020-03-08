Aerial Lift Bridge Set to Be Repaired, Upgraded

Crews will repair the sidewalk and upgrade the lights.

DULUTH, Minn.- A heads up to drivers who use the Lift Bridge. Repairs begin on Monday, which include an upgrade.

Crews will be repairing the bridge’s sidewalk on each side. Pedestrians won’t be able to use the bridge at times, and traffic will be down to one lane during the day.

As for the upgrades, the city is installing new LED lighting on the bridge and removing the current high-pressure sodium lights that were installed in 1980.

The lighting upgrades could take up to three weeks to complete the city expects to save at least $5,000 a year with the new lights.