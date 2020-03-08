Behavioral Health Clinic, VFW Destroyed by Fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A Saturday night fire has destroyed two buildings and damaged a third in downtown Grand Rapids.

According to a press release from the Grand Rapids Fire Department, a call came in right before 9 p.m. where smoke was spotted coming from a basement of a business on NW 3rd Street.

The Grand Rapids VFW and the Lakeview Behavioral Health were left in ruins from the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire except for one firefighter who was treated and released.

Lakeview’s Facebook page said it will be directing patients to its other office location at 516 South Pokegama Avenue.

A Wells Fargo bank was also impacted by the fire with smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.