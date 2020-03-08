Hermantown Welcomes Home Class A Runner-Up Hawks

The players took pictures with fans and signed autographs and spoke about how proud they are of what they accomplished.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown boys hockey team accomplished one of their goals of making it back to the state tournament, and while the Hawks came up just short of winning the Class A Championship, there was still plenty of reasons to celebrate in Hermantown.

The Hawks returned home to fans and community members cheering at a celebration at the high school.

The players took pictures with fans and signed autographs and spoke about how proud they are of what they accomplished.

“I’m so proud of these guys, this is the closest group I’ve ever been a part of. Obviously we were one goal away is what it was, we fell short, but when it comes down to it there was nothing more that we could have done,” said Blake Biondi, a senior captain and Mr. Hockey of Minnesota winner.

While the community came out today, Hermantown fans also packed the Xcel Energy Center all week to cheer on their team.

The team said that all of the support they got made it more fun and helped push them to the title game.